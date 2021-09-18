KEYTRUDA Is First Anti-PD-1PD-L1 Therapy to Show Overall Survival Improvement in Combination With Chemotherapy With or Without Bevacizumab in These Patients Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 Trial Selected for Official Press Program and Presentation During Presidential Symposium at ESMO Congress 2021 and Simultaneously Published in New England Journal of Medicine Merck known as MSD outside the United States and ...