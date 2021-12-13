Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed clinical holds on the investigational new drug applications for the oral and implant formulations of islatravir for HIV-1 pre-exposure prophylaxis ; the injectable formulation of islatravir for HIV-1 treatment and prophylaxis; and the oral doravirineislatravir HIV-1 once-daily treatment. The ...