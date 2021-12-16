Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced the New England Journal of Medicine has published findings from the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial evaluating molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral medicine, in non-hospitalized high risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19. Data from MOVe-OUT demonstrated that early treatment with molnupiravir significantly ...

MRK