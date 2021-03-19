KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Significantly Reduced the Risk of Death by 38%, With a Median Overall Survival of 18.3 Months Versus 11.4 Months With Chemotherapy Regardless of Mismatch Repair Status First Results From Pivotal KEYNOTE-775Study 309 Trial Presented at Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai today announced the ...