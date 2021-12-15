Add after third paragraph of release new fourth paragraph: In July 2021, VAXNEUVANCE received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years and older. The updated release reads: EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES MERCK’S ...

MRK