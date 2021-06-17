Sierra Wireless advances 5G’s move to the IoT with the completion of operator IOT, secure 5G modules that deliver the speed, latency and capacity required for next generation IoT applications Sierra Wireless a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9190 and EM9191 5G Sub-6LTE NR embedded modules have completed interoperability testing with NTT DOCOMO on their 5G network in Japan. With …

Sierra Wireless advances 5G’s move to the IoT with the completion of operator IOT, secure 5G modules that deliver the speed, latency and capacity required for next generation IoT applications

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9190 and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules have completed interoperability testing (IOT) with NTT DOCOMO on their 5G network in Japan.

With this testing complete, EM9190 and EM9191 customers can commercially deploy networking devices, computing devices and other connected products on NTT DOCOMO’s high speed 5G network for live video streaming, video security, high-definition cloud-based video gaming, extended reality (XR), robotics and other next generation IoT applications.

Transforming IoT with 5G

5G’s higher data speeds, lower latency and higher device capacity are set to transform the IoT market, enabling OEMs, advanced electronic and other industrial companies to support enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable, low-latency communication, and massive machine-type communication use cases that simply were not possible without 5G.

5G’s ability to support these new use cases is why in a recent report , McKinsey and Company state, “As new use cases gain traction, it is expected that B2B 5G IoT unit sales will soar… in the B2B sphere, we expect total revenue for 5G IoT modules to increase from about USD 180 million in 2022 to almost USD 10 billion by 2030.”

Modules Designed for Easy Integration, Private Networks, Global Connectivity

Based on the industry-standard M.2 form factor, the EM9190 and EM9191 modules are an industrial-grade module that enable OEMs, system integrators and other companies to easily integrate secure 5G connectivity into their products.

The EM9190 and EM9191 also include an embedded SIM (eSIM) based on GSMA’s embedded SIM specification, eUICC. This eSIM makes it easier for customers to switch networks anytime using carrier-specific profiles, for added IoT product deployment simplicity and flexibility.

Part of Sierra Wireless’ EM Series of modules, the EM9190 and EM9191 have been designed to connect to 5G networks around the world, and are currently being evaluated for certification by 5G mobile network operators in Europe, North America and other global regions.

OEMs and other IoT market leaders, including Allied Telesis, Dynabook, LiveU, NEC Personal Computers and Panasonic, are among the many companies who plan to use the EM9190, EM9191 or other EM Series modules to provide 5G connectivity for their products.

The EM9190 and EM9191 are currently available globally from Sierra Wireless’ global network of partners.

