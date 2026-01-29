Apple reports first quarter results

All-time records for total company revenue and EPS
iPhone and Services revenue reach new all-time highs
Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 27, 2025. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 percent year over year.
"Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world."
"During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 percent, setting a new all-time EPS record," said Kevan Parekh, Apple's CFO. "These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders."
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.
Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2026 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on January 29, 2026, at apple.com/investor/earnings-call . The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com , and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.
|
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
December 27,
|
|
December 28,
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
113,743
|
|
$
|
97,960
|
|
Services
|
|
30,013
|
|
|
26,340
|
|
Total net sales (1)
|
|
143,756
|
|
|
124,300
|
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
67,478
|
|
|
59,447
|
|
Services
|
|
7,047
|
|
|
6,578
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
74,525
|
|
|
66,025
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
69,231
|
|
|
58,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
10,887
|
|
|
8,268
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
7,492
|
|
|
7,175
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
18,379
|
|
|
15,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
50,852
|
|
|
42,832
|
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
|
150
|
|
|
(248
|
)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
51,002
|
|
|
42,584
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
8,905
|
|
|
6,254
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
42,097
|
|
$
|
36,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.85
|
|
$
|
2.41
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
14,748,158
|
|
|
15,081,724
|
|
Diluted
|
|
14,810,356
|
|
|
15,150,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net sales by reportable segment:
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
$
|
58,529
|
|
$
|
52,648
|
|
Europe
|
|
38,146
|
|
|
33,861
|
|
Greater China
|
|
25,526
|
|
|
18,513
|
|
Japan
|
|
9,413
|
|
|
8,987
|
|
Rest of Asia Pacific
|
|
12,142
|
|
|
10,291
|
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
143,756
|
|
$
|
124,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net sales by category:
|
|
|
|
iPhone
|
$
|
85,269
|
|
$
|
69,138
|
|
Mac
|
|
8,386
|
|
|
8,987
|
|
iPad
|
|
8,595
|
|
|
8,088
|
|
Wearables, Home and Accessories
|
|
11,493
|
|
|
11,747
|
|
Services
|
|
30,013
|
|
|
26,340
|
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
143,756
|
$
|
124,300
|
|
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)
|
|
December 27,
|
|
September 27,
|
ASSETS:
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
45,317
|
|
|
$
|
35,934
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
21,590
|
|
|
|
18,763
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
39,921
|
|
|
|
39,777
|
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
|
|
30,399
|
|
|
|
33,180
|
|
Inventories
|
|
5,875
|
|
|
|
5,718
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
15,002
|
|
|
|
14,585
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
158,104
|
|
|
|
147,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
77,888
|
|
|
|
77,723
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
50,159
|
|
|
|
49,834
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
93,146
|
|
|
|
83,727
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
221,193
|
|
|
|
211,284
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
379,297
|
|
|
$
|
359,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
70,587
|
|
|
$
|
69,860
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
68,543
|
|
|
|
66,387
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
9,413
|
|
|
|
9,055
|
|
Commercial paper
|
|
1,997
|
|
|
|
7,979
|
|
Term debt
|
|
11,827
|
|
|
|
12,350
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
162,367
|
|
|
|
165,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Term debt
|
|
76,685
|
|
|
|
78,328
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
52,055
|
|
|
|
41,549
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
128,740
|
|
|
|
119,877
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
291,107
|
|
|
|
285,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,702,703 and 14,773,260 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
95,221
|
|
|
|
93,568
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(2,177
|
)
|
|
|
(14,264
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(4,854
|
)
|
|
|
(5,571
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
88,190
|
|
|
|
73,733
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
379,297
|
|
|
$
|
359,241
|
|
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
December 27,
|
|
December 28,
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances
|
$
|
35,934
|
|
|
$
|
29,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
42,097
|
|
|
|
36,330
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,214
|
|
|
|
3,080
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
3,594
|
|
|
|
3,286
|
|
Other
|
|
(528
|
)
|
|
|
(2,009
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
|
|
2,781
|
|
|
|
3,166
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
215
|
|
Other current and non-current assets
|
|
(10,250
|
)
|
|
|
939
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
(6,671
|
)
|
Other current and non-current liabilities
|
|
12,533
|
|
|
|
(11,998
|
)
|
Cash generated by operating activities
|
|
53,925
|
|
|
|
29,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(12,693
|
)
|
|
|
(6,124
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
|
7,510
|
|
|
|
15,967
|
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
|
2,824
|
|
|
|
3,492
|
|
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(2,373
|
)
|
|
|
(2,940
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
(603
|
)
|
Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities
|
|
(4,886
|
)
|
|
|
9,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(2,922
|
)
|
|
|
(2,921
|
)
|
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents
|
|
(3,921
|
)
|
|
|
(3,856
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(24,701
|
)
|
|
|
(23,606
|
)
|
Repayments of term debt
|
|
(2,164
|
)
|
|
|
(1,009
|
)
|
Repayments of commercial paper, net
|
|
(5,910
|
)
|
|
|
(7,944
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
(39,656
|
)
|
|
|
(39,371
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
9,383
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances
|
$
|
45,317
|
|
|
$
|
30,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
|
$
|
3,434
|
|
|
$
|
18,651
|
