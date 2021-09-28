BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), has unveiled the agenda and speaker line-up for the company’s 8 th annual Security Summit. Hosted virtually for the second year in a row, the event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe to experience a blend of live and OnDemand sessions, fireside chats and interactive talks on topics including cybersecurity innovations and best practices, prevention-first security, endpoint management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, as well as IoT and connected vehicle platform differentiation.

Taking place on Wednesday October 13 th and free to attend, the Security Summit features a packed agenda with an opening keynote from John Chen , Executive Chairman and CEO, John Giamatteo , President of the Cyber Security Business Unit, and Mattias Eriksson , President of the IoT Business Unit, product demo sessions, customer-led case studies, talks from BlackBerry’s Threat Research team as well as additional activities designed to critically engage and deepen attendees’ understanding of the cybersecurity and IoT technology landscapes.

The newly released Security Summit agenda features a diverse array of cybersecurity and IoT industry experts from highly respected organizations such as AWS, CarIQ, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Electra Vehicles, Fairfax County Government, GE Power, Google, OSS Engineering Consultants, Risk Based Security, The MITRE Corporation, and the U.S. Congress.

“It’s a pleasure to host and learn from well-regarded thought leaders from across the cybersecurity and IoT industries and we’re thrilled to have such a strong line-up of speakers and companies joining us at this year’s Security Summit,” said Mark Wilson , Chief Marketing Officer at BlackBerry. “With a who’s who of the world’s most innovative organizations and the respective leaders driving them forward, attendees can expect no shortage of insights and fresh perspectives on how to stay on top of the latest trends and innovations in their field with a view to keeping one step ahead of cyber and competitive threats.”

