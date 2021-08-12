Lithium

Orocobre Limited FY21 Financial Results and Merger Briefing

- August 12th, 2021

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the 30 June 2021 Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday 25 August 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

