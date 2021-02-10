TOCVAN Ventures Corp. has released results from its maiden drill program at its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Tocvan has an option to acquire 100% of the Pilar property, located 140 kilometers south-east of the city of Hermosillo in the historic Sonora gold district in Mexico.For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If ...

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company.

During the Phase One program, the company completed a total of 1,505 meters of reverse circulation drilling in 9 holes. All drill holes were step-outs or extensions of historic drill holes within the Main Zone.

Highlights include hole JES-20-32 which reported 94.6 meters at 1.6 grams per tonne gold starting at 57.9 meters, which included a high-grade core of 9.2 meters at 10.8 grams per tonne gold and 38 grams per tonne silver, also starting at 57.9 meters. This was a 25 meter step-out of historic drill hole P-9B which reported 28.5 meters at 3.4 grams per tonne gold and 22 grams per tonne silver, which ended within a mineralized zone. This hole was successful in extending the broad mineralization zone seen in P-9B by reporting similar grades and extending the total depth extent of mineralization recorded.

Hole JES-20-33 reported 41.2 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold, again starting at 57.9 meters, including a high-grade core of 3.1 meters at 6.0 grams per tonne gold and 12 grams per tonne silver starting at 71.6 meters. This hole, which showed continuity of grade at depth, tested 30 meters down-dip of historic drill hole JESP-13-15, which reported 37.5 meters at 1.2 grams per tonne gold.

Hole JES-20-36 reported 24.4 meters at 2.5 grams per tonne gold and 73 grams per tonne silver starting at 96.1 meters, including a high-grade core of 9.2 meters at 6.3 grams per tonne gold and 192 grams per tonne silver also starting at 96.1 meters. This high-grade core contained 1.5 meters at 33.4 grams per tonne gold and 1,090 grams per tonne silver starting at 96.1 meters. This hole, which intersected mineralization deeper than anticipated, was a 25 meter step-out from historic drill hole Q8-B, which reported 18 meters at 7.3 grams per tonne gold.

Five of the remaining 6 drill holes returned anomalous values for gold and silver. Structural and geochemical investigations are underway to determine the significance of each.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO, stated: "We are excited to announce the results for our first drill program at Pilar. Today's results confirm the impressive gold and silver mineralization at Pilar is open for expansion. Planning is well underway for our next phase of drilling that will continue to expand the areas of known mineralization and test other property wide targets, drilling deeper and farther out from our established Main Zone."

The Pilar Main Zone remains open at depth and along the southeast extension. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4 Trench.

More than 19,200 meters of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below from previous operators include:

From 17,700 meters of Historic Core & RC drilling:

  • 0.8 grams per tonne gold over 61 meters
  • 53.5grams per tonne gold & 53 grams per tonne silver over 16.5 meters
  • 9.6 grams per tonne gold over 13 meters, and
  • 10.2 grams per tonne gold & 46 grams per tonne silver over 9 meters

From 2,650 meters of surface and trench channel sampling:

  • 55 grams per tonne gold over 3 meters
  • 28.6 grams per tonne gold over 6 meters, and
  • 3.4 grams per tonne gold over 50 meters

The company also has an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Rogers Creek Property, which covers approximately 212 square kilometers in the Coastal Mountain Belt of British Columbia, about 90 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, in the Lillooet Mining District.

The shares are trading a $0.67 with approximately 24.5 million shares outstanding. For more information please visit the company's website www.tocvan.com, contact Derek Wood, President and CEO at 403-200-3569 or email dwood@tocvan.ca.

TOCVAN Ventures CSE:TOC Gold Investing
