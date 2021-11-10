Seven Knights 2, The Long-Awaited Sequel To Netmarble’s Original Mobile RPG Seven Knights, Launches Worldwide
Fans of Netmarble ‘s original and long-running mobile roleplaying game Seven Knights can now embark on a new, deep, and immersive cinematic chapter of the franchise as Seven Knights 2 officially makes its worldwide debut. The game is now available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play . Users can watch an all-new video for the launch on the Official Seven Knights 2 YouTube Channel .
Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original Seven Knights game. This new story centers on the Daybreak Mercenaries led by Lene, the daughter of Eileene, who is a member of the Seven Knights in the original game. The Daybreak Mercenaries embark on a journey to find Rudy, the last member of the Seven Knights, after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. Fans around the world can now begin collecting and developing charismatic heroes while engaging in a deep and immersive cinematic story.
To celebrate the game’s launch, Netmarble is planning a “New Mercenary Commander Special Daily Login” event, allowing users to unlock various rewards, including a Legendary Grade ‘Saint of Light Karin’ upon the 7th daily log-in to the game.
Key features players can look forward to at launch include:
- Collectible Charismatic Heroes: There are a total of 46 characters available to collect at launch , including familiar characters from the original Seven Knights that are joined by new Seven Knights 2 characters
- Challenging Boss Fights:
- Players can look forward to strategizing with different decks using various hero compositions, formations and pets
- In addition, players will engage in battles using skills with amazing visuals, while partaking in real-time group battles controlling up to four heroes at once.
- Deep, Immersive Cinematic Story: Seven Knights 2 features a deep and immersive story with two hours of high-quality cinematic cutscenes for role-playing fans to enjoy
Seven Knights 2 is a cinematic mobile RPG that allows players to collect and develop charismatic heroes of all shapes and sizes while engaging in a deep and immersive cinematic story thanks to real-time controls and in-game loadouts with heroic stat combinations, formations, and pets. Starring an array of characters depicted with stunning high-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4, Seven Knights 2 will immerse players in a true sequel featuring the fun and innovative gameplay of Seven Knights enjoyed by players around the world.
To date, Seven Knights has seen 60 million downloads worldwide. Seven Knights 2 has also been successful in Korea, having ranked #1 in the App Store and #2 on Google Play in terms of revenue earned following its November 2020 launch. Following the global launch, Seven Knights 2 will be available to play in twelve languages , including English, Japanese, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Russian, and Indonesian.
More information on Seven Knights 2 ‘s launch can be found on official Facebook page, YouTube , Discord and Official Forum or by visiting Netmarble’s Global YouTube channel.
About Netmarble Corporation
Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including MARVEL Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and Marvel Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .
