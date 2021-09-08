Jervois appoints Ian Woolsey as Group Manager – IT

Highlights: – Former Xstrata plc executive, Mr. Ian Woolsey, has joined Jervois as Group Manager Information Technology – Mr. Woolsey will lead the IT integration of Freeport Cobalt in Finland, Idaho Cobalt Operations in the United States and the São Miguel Paulista nickel-cobalt refinery in Brazil – Mr. Woolsey joins Jervois after more than 10 years with Glencore Xstrata where he led the IT integration of major …

– Former Xstrata plc executive, Mr. Ian Woolsey, has joined Jervois as Group Manager Information Technology (“IT”) – Mr. Woolsey will lead the IT integration of Freeport Cobalt in Finland, Idaho Cobalt Operations in the United States and the São Miguel Paulista nickel-cobalt refinery in Brazil – Mr. Woolsey joins Jervois after more than 10 years with Glencore Xstrata where he led the IT integration of major cross-border transactions including the Xstrata acquisition of MIM Holdings, Falconbridge and the Xstrata-Glencore merger

TheNewswire – 8 September 2021 – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce Mr. Ian Woolsey has joined as Group Manager (“ GM ”) – Information Technology (“ IT ”).

Mr. Woolsey has over 30 years of global experience across IT Strategy and Planning, ERP Program Management, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer roles across the Resources and Government sectors, including a decade of CIO / IT leadership experience with Glencore Xstrata. He has a proven track record in:

– Global ERP strategy and implementation; – IT transformational change, including post-M&A integration for rapid delivery of synergies; and – Executive management of the IT function with significant resources and expenditure, across diverse functions, cultures, and geographies.

Mr. Woolsey joined Xstrata plc in 2003 as the Global IT Projects Manager, responsible for the implementation of standard IT infrastructure across 10 business units in 7 countries. He transitioned to Toronto, Canada in 2006, with responsibility for delivering the successful IT integration of the newly acquired Falconbridge business. In 2008, Mr Woolsey transferred to Xstrata Nickel as General Manager Business Services, where he led the successful deployment of an integrated SAP solution for Xstrata Nickel’s global operations, across 7 sites in 4 languages.

This included coverage for Xstrata’s Integrated Nickel Operations, which included the custom feed and intermediate purchasing and recycling division, Xstrata Nickel International Limited, ran by current Jervois commercial executive Mr. Klaus Wollhaf.

Mr. Woolsey returned to Australia in 2012 as General Manager Business Systems and Integration for Xstrata Coal, then led IT integration efforts across Glencore Copper following the sale of Xstrata to Glencore in 2013.

Prior to Xstrata, Ian was an Associate Partner with Accenture, working across Australia and Asia for more than a decade, and began his career with IBM Australia.

Since 2014 when he left Glencore, Mr. Woolsey has continued to focus on delivering ERP-enabled transformation initiatives for Mining and Public Sector organisations. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) and Master of Commerce (Economics) from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Jervois is pleased to welcome an operating executive of Mr. Woolsey’s caliber as it implements the requisite IT systems, reporting and governance controls across its expanding portfolio of operating assets.

