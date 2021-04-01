– Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream, the first product from the professional-grade skincare line formulated to address the specific biology of the skin on the neck and décolleté area. SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream was designed to prevent the early signs as well as treat the visible appearance of moderate to severe neck aging. It is clinically proven to firm and tighten the look of crepey skin, prevent and reduce the look of sagging, smooth deep lines and wrinkles and enhance skin tone evenness. 1

“The neck and décolleté area are extensions of the face but require a totally different treatment plan due to the unique biology of the neck skin,” says Colleen McKenna , Vice President of Facial Aesthetics & SkinMedica ® Marketing, Allergan Aesthetics. “Neck wrinkles are five times deeper than wrinkles on the cheeks, while sagging of the neck skin is more severe than any other part of the body. The skin of the neck is also thinner, similar to the skin on eyelids. 2 When designing the SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream, it was imperative for our R&D team to address these concerns with a multi-modal approach and develop a product with cutting edge ingredients, a cosmetically elegant texture and clinically-proven performance.”

The SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream will launch with a digital-led campaign, #SmoothTheWay to showcase the product’s performance and honor those who have smoothed the way for brighter futures for others. The team at SkinMedica ® and Allergan Aesthetics acknowledges that it is a luxury to be able to use your voice for good, to break barriers and stick your neck out to better society.

With more than two decades of excellence in innovation, SkinMedica ® continues to rely on research to formulate the most advanced and innovative skincare products that deliver strong, efficacious results. The SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream has a luxurious formula of power-house peptides, antioxidants and active botanical extracts uniquely designed to target the biological pathways specific to neck aging which include: 1

Dermal Thickness & Skin Elasticity- Rice Protein, Shitake Mushroom Extract, Green Microalgae Extract, Lemon Balm Extract and Peptides

Support extracellular matrix proteins, including collagen and elastin

Platysma Muscle- Paracress Extract

Helps reduce the appearance of platysmal bands

Free Radical Damage- Knotgrass Extract & Dunaliella Salina Extract

Protects skin from free radicals

“The neck is an instant indicator of age, and the neck is having a major moment due to the rise of patients experiencing neck related concerns from increased use of technological devices,” says Dr. Mona Gohara , Dermatologist and Associate Clinical Professor, Yale School of Medicine . “Neck creams on the market have traditionally relied on ingredients to support the dermal matrix, not understanding that neck aging is a multifaceted issue. The SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream addresses the loss of collagen and elastin, concerns of “tech neck” that contribute to not only the visible, but the intrinsic signs of neck aging. Not only will I be adding the SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream to my regimen, but this is a product I recommend for patients spanning trans-generationally; from those in their 20s who want to proactively prejuvenate the neck region, all the way up to my patients in their 60s-80s who want to treat moderate to severe signs of neck aging.”

In clinical studies 1 , significant improvements were found in the visible signs of neck aging, and SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream users reported the following:

At week 4, there were significant improvements in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, crepiness and roughness.

At week 8, there were significant improvements in the appearance of laxity, sagging, skin tone evenness, radiance and visible roughness.

At week 12, on the Neck: n=42

98% reported it made their skin feel smoother



93% reported overall satisfaction with the look of their neck



88% reported it improved the texture of their skin



86% reported it improved the overall health and look of their neck

At week 12, on the Décolleté: n=42

98% reported it made their skin smoother and softer



93% reported improved smoothness of skin

SkinMedica ® Neck Correct Cream ( $135 USD MSRP) is available for purchase at SkinMedica.com , and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. For use, gently apply to clean skin by applying one pump on your neck and one pump on your décolleté using upward strokes, morning and evening. For more information follow @SkinMedica and #SmoothTheWay on Instagram, or visit SkinMedica.Com/NeckCorrectCream .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SkinMedica ® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The SkinMedica ® product described here is intended to meet the FDA’s deﬁnition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. This SkinMedica ® product is not intended to be a drug product that diagnoses, treats, cures or prevents any disease or condition. This product has not been approved by the FDA and the statements on these pages have not been evaluated by the FDA.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com . To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

