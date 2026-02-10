Cardiol Therapeutics' ARCHER Phase II Study Results Published in ESC Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics' ARCHER Phase II Study Results Published in ESC Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced the publication of results from its Phase II ARCHER study in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

The peer-reviewed article reports results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating CardiolRx™, Cardiol's lead oral drug candidate, in 109 patients with acute myocarditis using advanced cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging measures of myocardial inflammation and remodelling.

In the study, treatment with CardiolRx™ produced a significant reduction in left ventricular mass versus placebo (-9.2 g; p=0.0117), along with a decrease in left atrial remodelling, and favorable trends across multiple markers of myocardial inflammation. CardiolRx was also shown to be safe and well tolerated. Reduction in left ventricular mass is widely considered consistent with decreased myocardial edema and inflammatory burden in myocarditis and improved clinical outcomes.

The biological signals observed in ARCHER are directly relevant to Cardiol's ongoing pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial in recurrent pericarditis. Myocarditis and pericarditis are inflammatory diseases of the myocardium and pericardium, respectively, and are recognized to fall within the spectrum of inflammatory myopericardial syndrome, an umbrella term describing the potential myocarditis-pericarditis overlap: similar causes, anatomical contiguous structures, and mixed forms with possible reciprocal involvement, such as myopericarditis and perimyocarditis.

"This publication marks an important moment in the broader dissemination of CardiolRx's therapeutic potential," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "ARCHER provides additional compelling clinical evidence that CardiolRx impacts the underlying biology of inflammatory heart disease and reduces inflammation-driven structural damage in the heart, increasing our confidence in MAVERIC, which is focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for patients with recurrent pericarditis."

The full paper is available at:
https://academic.oup.com/eschf/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eschf/xvaf034/8427108

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease. The Company's lead small-molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™, modulates inflammasome pathway activation, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.

The MAVERIC Program is evaluating CardiolRx™ for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, which can lead to physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. The program comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis.

The ARCHER Program is also studying CardiolRx™, specifically in acute myocarditis-an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in individuals under 35 years of age. The program comprises the completed Phase II ARCHER study (NCT05180240), which evaluated the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in this patient population.

The Company is also developing CRD-38, a novel, subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for the treatment of inflammatory heart disease, including heart failure-a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding US$30 billion per year.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to statements regarding the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the Company's intended clinical studies and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, including the Company's plan to complete the Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis with CardiolRx™, the Company's plan to advance the development of CRD-38, a novel subcutaneous formulation intended for the treatment of inflammatory heart disease, including heart failure, including through the initiation of the first-in-human clinical evaluation, and the Company's belief that results from the ARCHER trial provide compelling clinical proof of concept for CardiolRx™, strengthen the scientific and clinical rationale for Cardiol's lead Phase III program in recurrent pericarditis. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities administrators and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at sec.gov, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:
Investor.relations@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283346

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

cardiol-therapeuticscrdl-cctsx-crdlbiotech-investing
CRDL:CC
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics

Heal the heart with innovative science.

Heal the heart with innovative science. Keep Reading...
Seegnal Inc

Seegnal Expands Deployment of Seegnal's Prescription Intelligence Platform at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a Leading Israeli Public Medical Center and Global Referral Center

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced its deepened partnership with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center ("Sourasky Medical Center"). Israel's second-largest public hospital, Sourasky... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a sole... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Key 50% Patient Enrollment Milestone in Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Key 50% Patient Enrollment Milestone in Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial in Recurrent Pericarditis

Clinical trial infrastructure fully operational in the U.S. with more than 15 leading cardiovascular centers actively enrolling patients.Activation of additional top-tier clinical sites in Europe and Canada underway, further accelerating enrollment momentum.Full enrollment expected in Q2... Keep Reading...
Group of male and female scientists working in laboratory.

Inside the ASX Biotech Boom: What’s Fuelling the Next Wave

Australia’s healthcare and biotechnology sector has matured into one of the most promising and strategically important segments of the ASX. Fortunes can shift on a single clinical trial result. A company with no revenue today could be a global contender tomorrow — if its science holds up. As... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

Streamex Corp. Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Provides Corporate Update

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold Delivers Positive PEA for True North Highlighting Robust Economics with Low Capital Intensity and High Returns

precious-metals-investing

Prince Silver Closes Upsized $4.75 Million Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Intercepts 12.42 g/t AuEq Over 3.1 Meters Within 3.30 g/t AuEq Over 32.0 Meters ; Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Intercepted in All Step-out Drillholes at Bullet Zone Discovery