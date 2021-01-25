– ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved RINVOQTM (upadacitinib, 15 mg), an oral, once daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate. RINVOQ is also indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy. 1 The EC approval is supported by data from the three pivotal clinical trials SELECT-PsA 1, SELECT-PsA 2 and SELECT-AXIS 1, demonstrating RINVOQ’s efficacy across multiple measures of disease activity.* 4-6

“Psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis have a significant impact on many aspects of life for those living with these conditions,” said Tom Hudson, MD , senior vice president, R&D, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. “We are proud to provide RINVOQ as a new treatment option to patients with PsA and a first-in-class treatment option to those living with AS. These approvals are important milestones in our commitment to develop a portfolio of solutions that advance standards of care for people living with rheumatic diseases.”

“Psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis are multi-faceted diseases that can cause severe pain, restricted mobility, and lasting structural damage,” said Iain McInnes , Professor of Medicine and Versus Arthritis Professor of Rheumatology at University of Glasgow , UK. “In clinical trials, RINVOQ demonstrated improvements across multiple manifestations of these diseases. The approvals of RINVOQ for the treatment of PsA and AS offer physicians in the European Union an important new therapeutic option and for their patients a new opportunity to find meaningful relief from their debilitating symptoms.”

In both Phase 3 clinical trials, SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2, RINVOQ met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 12 versus placebo in adults with active PsA who had an inadequate response to non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) or biologic DMARDs, respectively. 4,5 RINVOQ also achieved non-inferiority to adalimumab # (40mg, every other week) for ACR 20 at week 12. 4 Patients receiving RINVOQ experienced greater improvements in physical function (as measured by HAQ-DI at week 12) and skin symptoms (as measured by PASI-75 at week 16) † , and a greater proportion achieved minimal disease activity (MDA) compared to those receiving placebo at week 24. 4,5

RINVOQ also met the primary endpoint of Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society (ASAS) 40 response at week 14 versus placebo in SELECT-AXIS 1, a Phase 2/3 study in adult patients with AS who were naïve to biologic DMARDs and had an inadequate response or intolerance to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). 6 Additionally, RINVOQ achieved statistical significance across several multiplicity adjusted key secondary endpoints versus placebo, including ASAS partial remission (PR) at week 14 and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) 50 at week 14. 6

Safety results from SELECT-PsA 1, SELECT-PsA 2 and SELECT-AXIS 1 have been previously reported and were consistent with those observed in rheumatoid arthritis, with no new significant safety risks identified. 3-6 Integrated safety data for SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 through week 24 show that Serious Adverse Events occurred in 4.1% of the patients in the RINVOQ 15 mg group compared to 3.7% in the adalimumab group and 2.7% in the placebo group. 7,8 The most common adverse events reported with RINVOQ 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, increased blood CPK, ALT increase and AST increase. 3-5 In SELECT-AXIS 1, Serious Adverse Events were reported in 1% of the patients in both the RINVOQ 15 mg and placebo group. The most common adverse events reported with RINVOQ 15 mg included blood CPK increase, diarrhea, nasopharyngitis, headache and nausea. 3,6

The Marketing Authorization means that RINVOQ is approved in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland , Liechtenstein and Norway . RINVOQ is already approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis. 2

About Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis

Psoriatic arthritis and Ankylosing spondylitis are debilitating diseases that can cause severe pain, restricted mobility and lasting structural damage. 9-11 Despite treatment advances, many people with AS and PsA often do not achieve their treatment goals. 12,13

Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including skin and joints. 14 In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to skin lesions associated with psoriasis, pain, fatigue and stiffness in the joints. 10,14

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disease primarily affecting the spine and characterized by debilitating symptoms of pain, limited mobility and structural damage. 16

About SELECT-PsA 1 2,4

SELECT-PsA 1 is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active and placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ compared to placebo and adalimumab in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have a history of inadequate response to at least one non-biologic DMARD. Patients were randomized to RINVOQ 15 mg, RINVOQ 30 mg, adalimumab 40 mg EOW or placebo at baseline. At week 24, placebo patients were switched to either RINVOQ 15 mg or RINVOQ 30 mg.

The primary endpoint was the percentage of subjects receiving RINVOQ 15 mg or RINVOQ 30 mg who achieved an ACR20 response at 12 weeks of treatment versus placebo. Key secondary endpoints included change from baseline in HAQ-DI, proportion of patients achieving ACR50 and ACR70 at week 12, proportion of patients achieving PASI 75 at week 16 and proportion of patients achieving minimal disease activity (MDA) at week 24. These are not all of the secondary endpoints. The trial is ongoing and the long-term extension will provide data on the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of RINVOQ in patients who have completed the placebo-controlled period.

Top-line results from SELECT-PsA 1 were previously announced in February 2020 . More information on this trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03104400).

About SELECT-PsA 2 2,5

SELECT-PsA 2 is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have a history of inadequate response to at least one biologic (bDMARD). Patients were randomized to RINVOQ 15 mg, RINVOQ 30 mg or placebo followed by either RINVOQ 15 mg or RINVOQ 30 mg at week 24.

The primary endpoint was the percentage of subjects achieving an ACR20 response after 12 weeks of treatment. Key secondary endpoints included change from baseline in HAQ-DI, proportion of patients achieving ACR50 and ACR70 at week 12, proportion of patients achieving PASI 75 at week 16, as well as proportion of patients achieving MDA at week 24. These are not all of the secondary endpoints. The trial is ongoing and the long-term extension will provide data on the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of RINVOQ in patients who have completed the placebo-controlled period.

Top-line results from SELECT-PsA 2 were previously announced in October 2019 . More information on this trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03104374).

About SELECT-AXIS 1 2,6

SELECT-AXIS 1 is a Phase 2/3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ in adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis who are bDMARD-naïve and had inadequate response to at least two NSAIDs or intolerance to/contraindication for NSAIDs.

Key ranked secondary endpoints included proportion of subjects achieving Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) 50 and ASAS partial remission (PR) at week 14, as well as change from baseline in Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Scores (ASDAS), MRI Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada (SPARCC) score (spine) and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Functional Index (BASFI) at week 14. Period 2 is an open-label extension period to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of RINVOQ in subjects who completed Period 1.

Results from SELECT-AXIS 1 were previously announced in November 2019 . More information on this trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03178487).

About RINVOQ™ (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. 3,17-27 In August 2019, RINVOQ received U.S. FDA approval for adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate. In December 2019, RINVOQ was approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. The approved dose for RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis is 15 mg. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing. 17, 20-27

Important Safety Information about RINVOQ™ (upadacitinib) 1

RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving upadacitinib. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis have been reported. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/oesophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported with upadacitinib. Prior to initiating upadacitinib, consider the risks and benefits of treatment in patients with chronic or recurrent infection or with a history of a serious or opportunistic infection, in patients who have been exposed to TB or have resided or travelled in areas of endemic TB or endemic mycoses, and in patients with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection. Upadacitinib therapy should be interrupted if a patient develops a serious or opportunistic infection. As there is a higher incidence of infections in patients ≥65 years of age, caution should be used when treating this population.

Patients should be screened for TB before starting upadacitinib therapy. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiation of upadacitinib in patients with previously untreated latent TB or in patients with risk factors for TB infection.

Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, were reported in clinical studies. Consider interruption of therapy if a patient develops herpes zoster until the episode resolves. Screening for viral hepatitis and monitoring for reactivation should be performed before starting and during therapy with upadacitinib.

The use of live, attenuated vaccines during, or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating upadacitinib, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

The risk of malignancies, including lymphoma is increased in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Immunomodulatory medicinal products may increase the risk of malignancies, including lymphoma. The clinical data are currently limited and long-term studies are ongoing. Malignancies, including non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), have been reported in patients treated with upadacitinib. Consider the risks and benefits of upadacitinib treatment prior to initiating therapy in patients with a known malignancy other than a successfully treated NMSC or when considering continuing upadacitinib therapy in patients who develop a malignancy. Periodic skin examination is recommended for patients who are at increased risk for skin cancer.

Absolute neutrophil count 3 , absolute lymphocyte count 3 , or haemoglobin levels 1% of patients in clinical trials. Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with these haematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

RA patients have an increased risk for cardiovascular disorders. Patients treated with upadacitinib should have risk factors (e.g., hypertension, hyperlipidaemia) managed as part of usual standard of care.

Upadacitinib treatment was associated with increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The effect of these lipid parameter elevations on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.

Treatment with upadacitinib was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation compared to placebo. If increases in ALT or AST are observed during routine patient management and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, upadacitinib therapy should be interrupted until this diagnosis is excluded.

Events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients at high risk for DVT/PE. Risk factors that should be considered in determining the patient’s risk for DVT/PE include older age, obesity, a medical history of DVT/PE, patients undergoing major surgery, and prolonged immobilisation. If clinical features of DVT/PE occur, upadacitinib treatment should be discontinued and patients should be evaluated promptly, followed by appropriate treatment.

The most commonly reported adverse drug reactions (ADRs) were upper respiratory tract infections, bronchitis, nausea, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased and cough. The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

Psoriatic arthritis: Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A higher incidence of acne and bronchitis was observed in patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg (1.3% and 3.9%, respectively) compared to placebo (0.3% and 2.7%, respectively). A higher rate of serious infections (2.6 events per 100 patient–years and 1.3 events per 100 patient–years, respectively) and hepatic transaminase elevations (ALT elevations Grade 3 and higher rates 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively) was observed in patients treated with upadacitinib in combination with MTX therapy compared to patients treated with monotherapy. There was a higher rate of serious infections in patients ≥ 65 years of age, although data are limited.

Ankylosing spondylitis: Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. No new safety findings were identified.

Please see the full SmPC for complete prescribing information at www.EMA.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Rheumatology

For more than 20 years, AbbVie has been dedicated to improving care for people living with rheumatic diseases. Our longstanding commitment to discovering and delivering transformative therapies is underscored by our pursuit of cutting-edge science that improves our understanding of promising new pathways and targets in order to help more people living with rheumatic diseases reach their treatment goals. For more information on AbbVie in rheumatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/rheumatology.html .

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

* Key domains include: Patient’s global assessment of disease activity; Pain; Function; Inflammation

# Superiority for RINVOQ 15 mg to adalimumab could not be demonstrated

† In patients with ≥ 3% BSA psoriasis at baseline

