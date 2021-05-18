Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. David Elkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Samit Hirawat, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development will answer questions about the company at 1 p.m. ET. Investors and …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. David Elkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Samit Hirawat, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development , will answer questions about the company at 1 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

CorporateFinancial-News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005075/en/

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media:

media@bms.com

Investor Relations:

Tim Power, 609-252-7509, timothy.power@bms.com

Nina Goworek, 908-673-9711, nina.goworek@bms.com