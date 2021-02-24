Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Virtual 41 st Annual Health Care Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Samit Hirawat M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development will answer questions about the company at 10:20 a.m. ET. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Virtual 41 st Annual Health Care Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Samit Hirawat , M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development will answer questions about the company at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . Material related to the company’s presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

CorporateFinancial-News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005060/en/

Bristol Myers Squibb



Media:

media@bms.com

Investor Relations:

Tim Power, 609-252-7509, timothy.power@bms.com

Nina Goworek, 908-673-9711, nina.goworek@bms.com