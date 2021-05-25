Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss data presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Company executives will provide an overview of data presented from the company’s oncology portfolio and address questions from investors and analysts. Investors and the general public are invited to …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss data presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented from the company’s oncology portfolio and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the event at http://investor.bms.com . Materials related to the webcast will be available at the same website prior to the event. An archived edition of the Investor Event will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

CorporateFinancial-News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005070/en/

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media:

media@bms.com

Investor Relations:

Tim Power, 609-252-7509, timothy.power@bms.com

Nina Goworek, 908-673-9711, nina.goworek@bms.com