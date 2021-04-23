Significantly more patients treated with deucravacitinib achieved PASI 75 and sPGA 01 compared to patients treated with placebo and Otezla at Week 16, with an increased benefit versus Otezla at Week 24 and maintained through Week 52 Deucravacitinib was well tolerated with a low rate of discontinuation due to adverse events Deucravacitinib is a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor with a unique …

Significantly more patients treated with deucravacitinib achieved PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 compared to patients treated with placebo and Otezla at Week 16, with an increased benefit versus Otezla at Week 24 and maintained through Week 52

Deucravacitinib was well tolerated with a low rate of discontinuation due to adverse events

Deucravacitinib is a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action

Results presented as late-breaking research at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced positive results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating deucravacitinib, an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials, which evaluated deucravacitinib 6 mg once daily, met both co-primary endpoints versus placebo, with significantly more patients achieving Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and a static Physician’s Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear (sPGA 0/1) after 16 weeks of treatment with deucravacitinib. Deucravacitinib was well tolerated with a low rate of discontinuation due to adverse events (AEs).

Deucravacitinib demonstrated superior skin clearance compared with Otezla ® (apremilast) for key secondary endpoints in both studies, as measured by PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 responses at Week 16 and Week 24. Findings include:

PASI 75 Response in POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2:

At Week 16, 58.7% and 53.6% of patients receiving deucravacitinib achieved PASI 75 response, respectively, versus 12.7% and 9.4% receiving placebo and 35.1% and 40.2% receiving Otezla.

At Week 24, 69.0% and 59.3% of patients receiving deucravacitinib achieved PASI 75 response, respectively, versus 38.1% and 37.8% receiving Otezla.

Among patients who achieved PASI 75 response at Week 24 with deucravacitinib and continued treatment with deucravacitinib, 82.5% and 81.4%, respectively, maintained PASI 75 response at Week 52.

sPGA 0/1 Response in POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2:

At Week 16, 53.6% and 50.3% of patients receiving deucravacitinib achieved sPGA 0/1 response, respectively, versus 7.2% and 8.6% receiving placebo and 32.1% and 34.3% receiving Otezla.

At Week 24, 58.4% and 50.4% of patients receiving deucravacitinib achieved sPGA 0/1 response, respectively, versus 31.0% and 29.5% receiving Otezla.

“In both pivotal studies, deucravacitinib was superior to Otezla across multiple endpoints, including measures of durability and maintenance of response, suggesting that deucravacitinib has the potential to become a new oral standard of care for patients who require systemic therapy and need a better oral option for their moderate to severe plaque psoriasis,” said April Armstrong, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Dean and Professor of Dermatology at the University of Southern California. “As many patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis remain undertreated or even untreated, it is also highly encouraging to see that deucravacitinib improved patient symptoms and outcomes to a greater extent than Otezla.”

Superiority of Deucravacitinib Versus Placebo and Otezla

Deucravacitinib demonstrated a robust efficacy profile, including superiority to placebo for the co-primary endpoints and to Otezla for key secondary endpoints. In addition to PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 measures, deucravacitinib was superior to Otezla across both studies in multiple other secondary endpoints, demonstrating significant and clinically meaningful efficacy improvements in symptom burden and quality of life measures.

POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Results at Week 16 and Week 24 Endpoint POETYK PSO-1 (n=666) POETYK PSO-2 (n=1,020) Deucravacitinib 6 mg (n=332) Otezla 30 mg (n=168) Placebo (n=166) Deucravacitinib 6 mg (n=511) Otezla 30 mg (n=254) Placebo (n=255) PASI 75* a Week 16 58.7%* † 35.1% 12.7% 53.6%* ‡ 40.2% 9.4% Week 24 69.0% † 38.1% – 59.3% † 37.8% – sPGA 0/1* b Week 16 53.6%* † 32.1% 7.2% 50.3%* † 34.3% 8.6% Week 24 58.4% † 31.0% – 50.4% † 29.5% – (Scalp) ss-PGA 0/1 c Week 16 70.8%* † 39.1% 17.4% 60.3%* † 37.3% 17.3% Week 24 71.8% † 42.7% – 59.7% ‡ 41.6% – PSSD-Symptoms CFB d Week 16 -26.7* † -17.8 -3.6 -28.3* † -21.1 -4.7 Week 24 -31.9 † -20.7 – -29.1 † -21.4 – DLQI 0/1 e Week 16 40.7%* † 28.6% 10.6% 38.0%* † 23.1% 9.8% Week 24 47.8% ‡ 24.2% – 41.8% † 21.5% –

*Co-primary endpoints for POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 were PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 for deucravacitinib vs placebo at Week 16. a. PASI 75 is defined as at least a 75% improvement from baseline in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) scores. *p b. sPGA 0/1 is defined as a static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA) score of clear or almost clear. *p c. ss-PGA 0/1 is defined as a scalp-specific Physician’s Global Assessment (ss-PGA) score of clear or almost clear in those with ss-PGA of at least 3 (moderate) at baseline. POETYK PSO-1: *p d. Change from baseline (CFB) in Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary (PSSD) captures improvement in symptoms of itch, pain, stinging, burning and skin tightness in patient eDiaries. *p e. Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) 0/1 scores reflect no effect at all on patient’s life in patients with a baseline DLQI score of ≥2. POETYK PSO-1: *p

Safety and Tolerability

Deucravacitinib was well-tolerated and had a similar safety profile in both trials. At Week 16, 2.9% of 419 patients on placebo, 1.8% of 842 patients on deucravacitinib and 1.2% of 422 patients on Otezla experienced serious adverse events (SAEs) across both studies. The most common AEs (≥5%) with deucravacitinib treatment at Week 16 were nasopharyngitis and upper respiratory tract infection with low rates of headache, diarrhea and nausea. At Week 16, 3.8% of patients on placebo, 2.4% of patients on deucravacitinib and 5.2% of patients on Otezla experienced AEs leading to discontinuation. Across POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 over 52 weeks, SAEs when adjusted for exposure (exposure adjusted incidence per 100 patient-years [EAIR]) were 5.7 with placebo, 5.7 with deucravacitinib and 4.0 with Otezla. In the same timeframe across both studies, EAIRs for AEs leading to discontinuation were 9.4 with placebo, 4.4 with deucravacitinib and 11.6 with Otezla. No new safety signals were observed during Weeks 16‒52.

Across both Phase 3 trials, rates of malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), venous thromboembolism (VTE) and serious infections were low and generally consistent across active treatment groups. No clinically meaningful changes were observed in multiple laboratory parameters (including anemia, blood cells, lipids and liver enzymes) over 52 weeks.

“The findings from both studies affirm that deucravacitinib – a first-in-class, oral, selective TYK2 inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action that inhibits the IL-12, IL-23 and Type 1 IFN pathways – may become an oral treatment of choice for people living with psoriasis. We believe deucravacitinib has significant potential across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases, and we are committed to further advancing our expansive clinical program with this agent,” said Mary Beth Harler , M.D., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are in discussions with health authorities with the goal of bringing this new therapy to appropriate patients as soon as possible. At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are committed to building an immunology portfolio that addresses pressing unmet needs that exist for those impacted by serious dermatologic conditions and other immune-mediated diseases, to ultimately deliver the promise of living a better life.”

These results are available as a late-breaking research presentation (Session S033 – Late-Breaking Research Abstracts) as part of the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Virtual Meeting Experience (VMX). Full results of both studies will be submitted to a medical journal for peer review. In November 2020 and February 2021, respectively, Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive topline results from POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 .

Visit www.bms.com/media/medical-meetings/bms-at-aad-vmx.html for more information on Bristol Myers Squibb’s scientific approach and resources on psoriasis and immune-mediated diseases.

Virtual Investor Event

Bristol Myers Squibb will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 data presented at AAD VMX. Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the event at http://investor.bms.com . Materials related to the webcast will be available at the same website prior to the event. An archived edition of the Investor Event will be available later that day.

About Deucravacitinib

Deucravacitinib (pronounced doo-krav-a- sih -ti-nib) is a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action. Deucravacitinib is the first and only TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed deucravacitinib to selectively target TYK2, thereby inhibiting signaling of interleukin (IL)-12, IL-23 and Type 1 interferon (IFN), key cytokines involved in psoriasis pathogenesis. Deucravacitinib achieves a high degree of selectivity by uniquely binding to the regulatory, rather than the active, domain of TYK2, which is structurally distinct from the regulatory domains of Janus kinase (JAK) 1, 2 and 3. At therapeutic doses, deucravacitinib does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3. Due to the innovative design of deucravacitinib, Bristol Myers Squibb earned recognition with the 2019 Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award for the science underpinning the clinical development of deucravacitinib.

Deucravacitinib is being studied in multiple immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease. In addition to POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2, Bristol Myers Squibb is evaluating deucravacitinib in three other Phase 3 studies in psoriasis: POETYK PSO-3 (NCT04167462); POETYK PSO-4 (NCT03924427); POETYK PSO-LTE (NCT04036435). Deucravacitinib is not approved for any use in any country.

About the Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Studies

P r O gram to E valuate the efficacy and safety of deucravacitinib, a selective TYK 2 inhibitor (POETYK) PSO-1 (NCT03624127) and POETYK PSO-2 (NCT03611751) are global Phase 3 studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib compared to placebo and Otezla ® (apremilast) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Both POETYK PSO-1, which enrolled 666 patients, and POETYK PSO-2, which enrolled 1,020 patients, were multi-center, randomized, double-blind trials that evaluated deucravacitinib (6 mg once daily) compared with placebo and Otezla (30 mg twice daily). POETYK PSO-2 included a randomized withdrawal and retreatment period after Week 24.

The co-primary endpoints of both POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 were the percentage of patients who achieved Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and those who achieved static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA) score of 0 or 1 at Week 16 versus placebo. Key secondary endpoints of the trials included the percentage of patients who achieved PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 compared to Otezla at Week 16 and other measures.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a widely prevalent, chronic, systemic immune-mediated disease that substantially impairs patients’ physical health, quality of life and work productivity. Psoriasis is a serious global problem, with at least 100 million people worldwide impacted by some form of the disease, including around 14 million people in Europe and approximately 7.5 million people in the United States. Up to 90 percent of patients with psoriasis have psoriasis vulgaris, or plaque psoriasis, which is characterized by distinct round or oval plaques typically covered by silvery-white scales. Despite the availability of effective systemic therapy, many patients with moderate to severe psoriasis remain undertreated or even untreated and are dissatisfied with current treatments. People with psoriasis report an impact on their emotional well-being, straining both personal and professional relationships and causing a reduced quality of life. Psoriasis is associated with multiple comorbidities that may impact patients’ well-being, including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, obesity, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and depression.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

Otezla ® (apremilast) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) may not receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all and, if approved, whether such product candidate for such indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

