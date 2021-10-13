Treatment with Zeposia demonstrated a low annualized relapse rate of 0.103 and more than 70% of patients were relapse-free at four years Safety was consistent with prior findings and the established safety profile of Zeposia in up to 5 years of follow-up Bristol Myers Squibb today announced interim results from the Phase 3 open-label extension trial DAYBREAK, demonstrating the long-term efficacy and safety profile …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced interim results from the Phase 3 open-label extension trial DAYBREAK, demonstrating the long-term efficacy and safety profile of Zeposia (ozanimod) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). These data (Presentation #P737) and five additional abstracts from company-sponsored studies will be presented at the 37 th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), taking place virtually October 13-15, 2021.

“Early and effective intervention can significantly impact physical and cognitive results over time, with low relapse rates an important indicator of patient outcomes,” said Bruce Cree, M.D., Ph.D., M.A.S., study investigator and Professor of Clinical Neurology, University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Weill Institute for Neurosciences and clinical research director, UCSF MS Center. “These data from the DAYBREAK trial provide a clear picture of the long-term safety and efficacy profile of Zeposia , and reinforce its potential when used early in the treatment process for people living with relapsing forms of MS.”

In the DAYBREAK extension study, safety was consistent with prior findings and no new safety signals emerged during the reporting period with long-term use of Zeposia . Treatment with Zeposia demonstrated a low annualized relapse rate (ARR) of 0.103. At months 36 and 48, 75% and 71% of participants were relapse-free and 3- and 6-month confirmed disability progression was observed in 13.9% and 11.4% of participants in the trial, respectively.

“Our presentations at ECTRIMS 2021 bolster the growing body of evidence underscoring the long-term efficacy and safety of Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of MS and demonstrate our focus on delivering meaningful innovations to help preserve the body and mind of people living with MS,” said Jonathan Sadeh, M.D., MSc., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are committed to advancing our knowledge of this unpredictable, debilitating disease, with the goal of transforming medicine through science.”

In the DAYBREAK trial, of 2,494 participants exposed to Zeposia for an average of 46.8 months, 2,143 participants (85.9%) had any treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE), 298 (11.9%) had a serious TEAE and 75 (3.0%) discontinued the study due to a TEAE. The most common TEAEs were nasopharyngitis (19.6%), headache (15.8%), upper respiratory tract infection (11.1%) and lymphopenia (10.3%). Data from this long-term observational study of patients treated for up to 62.7 months are consistent with the established safety profile of Zeposia and with sustained control of disease activity and disability progression.

At the ECTRIMS 2021 Congress, Bristol Myers Squibb and collaborators will present multiple abstracts that reinforce the company’s growing body of research in MS and commitment to people living with the disease. Accepted abstracts are available on the ECTRIMS 2021 Congress website.

Visit this page on BMS.com for more information on Bristol Myers Squibb’s scientific approach and resources on MS.

Summary of Presentations:

Bristol Myers Squibb studies featured at the ECTRIMS 2021 Congress include:

Long-term safety and efficacy of ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis: interim analysis of the DAYBREAK open-label extension study

Author: Krzysztof W. Selmaj

Presentation Number: P737

Presentation Topic: Long-term treatment monitoring

Hepatic safety of ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis in the DAYBREAK open-label extension study

Author: Krzysztof W. Selmaj

Presentation Number: P725

Presentation Topic: Long-term treatment monitoring

Pharmacovigilance program for ozanimod, a recently approved treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Author: Sonia Afsari

Presentation Number: P156

Presentation Topic: Epidemiology

Effect of ozanimod on circulating leukocyte subtypes in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis and comparison with healthy volunteers

Author: Sarah Harris

Presentation Number: P659

Presentation Topic: Immunomodulation/immunosuppression

Relationships between on-treatment changes in glial fibrillary acidic protein levels and clinical outcomes in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis: post hoc analysis of the Phase 3 ozanimod SUNBEAM trial

Author: Sarah Harris

Presentation Number: P570

Presentation Topic: Fluid biomarkers

Treatment patterns in patients with multiple sclerosis: a single hospital cohort study in Sweden

Author: Anna Castelo-Branco

Presentation Number: P905

Presentation Topic: Others

About DAYBREAK

DAYBREAK is a Phase 3, multi-center, long-term open-label extension (OLE), randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, parallel group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Zeposia (ozanimod) administered orally to patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Eligible patients from the RADIANCE, SUNBEAM and RPC01-1001 trials diagnosed with relapsing forms of MS are enrolled to receive treatment until the end of the DAYBREAK trial or until the development program is discontinued. Patients in the trial are receiving Zeposia 0.92 mg (equivalent to ozanimod HCl 1 mg). In total, 2,639 participants completed the parent clinical trials, and this interim analysis (data cutoff February 2021), includes a total of 2,494 participants with mean (range) Zeposia exposure of 46.8 (0.03–62.7) months in the OLE.

The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate safety in the overall population. Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators who are participating in this clinical trial.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disabling, unpredictable disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves. The myelin damage disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Ultimately, the nerves themselves may deteriorate—a process that’s currently irreversible. MS affects 700,000 people in Europe and approximately 2.5 million people worldwide.

Relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease, is characterized by clearly defined attacks of worsening neurologic function. These attacks—often called relapses, flare-ups or exacerbations—are followed by partial or complete recovery periods. During these recovery periods, also called remissions, symptoms improve partially or completely with no apparent progression of disease. Since MS relapses are unpredictable, patients can feel frustrated, stressed, or scared when they occur. Relapsing forms of MS are the most common disease course at the time of diagnosis. Approximately 85% of patients are initially diagnosed with relapsing forms of MS, compared with 10-15% with progressive forms of the disease.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Pioneering Paths Forward in Immunology to Transform Patients’ Lives

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. For people living with immune-mediated diseases, the debilitating reality of enduring chronic symptoms and disease progression can take a toll on their physical, emotional and social well-being, making simple tasks and daily life a challenge. Driven by our deep understanding of the immune system that spans over 20 years of experience, and our passion to help patients, the company continues to pursue pathbreaking science with the goal of delivering meaningful solutions that address unmet needs in rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology and multiple sclerosis. We follow the science, aiming to tailor therapies to individual needs, improve outcomes and expand treatment options by working to identify mechanisms with the potential to achieve long-term remission – and perhaps even cures – in the future. By building partnerships with researchers, patients and caregivers to deliver innovative treatments, Bristol Myers Squibb strives to elevate patient care to new standards and deliver what matters most – the promise of living a better life.

About Zeposia (ozanimod)

Zeposia (ozanimod) is an oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity to S1P receptors 1 and 5. Zeposia blocks the capacity of lymphocytes to egress from lymph nodes, reducing the number of lymphocytes in peripheral blood. The mechanism by which Zeposia exerts therapeutic effects in multiple sclerosis is unknown but may involve the reduction of lymphocyte migration into the central nervous system.

Zeposia was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in March 2020. The European Commission approved Zeposia for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis with active disease as defined by clinical or imaging features in May 2020. The FDA approved Zeposia for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis on May 27, 2021.

U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR ZEPOSIA

ZEPOSIA (ozanimod) is indicated for the treatment of:

1. Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

2. Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications:

Patients who in the last 6 months, experienced myocardial infarction, unstable angina, stroke, transient ischemic attack (TIA), decompensated heart failure requiring hospitalization, or Class III/IV heart failure or have the presence of Mobitz type II second-degree or third degree atrioventricular (AV) block, sick sinus syndrome, or sino-atrial block, unless the patient has a functioning pacemaker

Patients with severe untreated sleep apnea

Patients taking a monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor

Infections: ZEPOSIA may increase the susceptibility to infections. Life-threatening and rare fatal infections have occurred in patients receiving ZEPOSIA. Obtain a recent (i.e., within 6 months or after discontinuation of prior MS or UC therapy) complete blood count (CBC) including lymphocyte count before initiation of ZEPOSIA. Delay initiation of ZEPOSIA in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved. Consider interruption of treatment with ZEPOSIA if a patient develops a serious infection. Continue monitoring for infections up to 3 months after discontinuing ZEPOSIA

Herpes zoster was reported as an adverse reaction in ZEPOSIA-treated patients. Herpes simplex encephalitis and varicella zoster meningitis have been reported with sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators. Patients without a healthcare professional-confirmed history of varicella (chickenpox), or without documentation of a full course of vaccination against varicella zoster virus (VZV), should be tested for antibodies to VZV before initiating ZEPOSIA. A full course of vaccination for antibody-negative patients with varicella vaccine is recommended prior to commencing treatment with ZEPOSIA

Cases of fatal cryptococcal meningitis (CM) were reported in patients treated with another S1P receptor modulator. If CM is suspected, ZEPOSIA should be suspended until cryptococcal infection has been excluded. If CM is diagnosed, appropriate treatment should be initiated

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) is an opportunistic viral infection of the brain that typically occurs in patients who are immunocompromised, and that usually leads to death or severe disability. PML has been reported in patients treated with S1P receptor modulators and other MS and UC therapies and has been associated with some risk factors. If PML is suspected, withhold ZEPOSIA and perform an appropriate diagnostic evaluation. If confirmed, treatment with ZEPOSIA should be discontinued

In the MS and UC clinical studies, patients who received ZEPOSIA were not to receive concomitant treatment with antineoplastic, non-corticosteroid immunosuppressive, or immune-modulating therapies used for treatment of MS and UC. Concomitant use of ZEPOSIA with any of these therapies would be expected to increase the risk of immunosuppression. When switching to ZEPOSIA from immunosuppressive medications, consider the duration of their effects and their mode of action to avoid unintended additive immunosuppressive effects

Use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided during and for 3 months after treatment with ZEPOSIA. If live attenuated vaccine immunizations are required, administer at least 1 month prior to initiation of ZEPOSIA

Bradyarrhythmia and Atrioventricular Conduction Delays: Since initiation of ZEPOSIA may result in a transient decrease in heart rate and atrioventricular conduction delays, dose titration is recommended to help reduce cardiac effects. Initiation of ZEPOSIA without dose escalation may result in greater decreases in heart rate. If treatment with ZEPOSIA is considered, advice from a cardiologist should be sought for those individuals:

with significant QT prolongation

with arrhythmias requiring treatment with Class 1a or III anti-arrhythmic drugs

with ischemic heart disease, heart failure, history of cardiac arrest or myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular disease, and uncontrolled hypertension

with a history of Mobitz type II second-degree or higher AV block, sick sinus syndrome, or sino-atrial heart block

Liver Injury: Elevations of aminotransferases may occur in patients receiving ZEPOSIA. Obtain liver function tests, if not recently available (i.e., within 6 months), before initiation of ZEPOSIA. Patients who develop symptoms suggestive of hepatic dysfunction should have hepatic enzymes checked and ZEPOSIA should be discontinued if significant liver injury is confirmed. Caution should be exercised when using ZEPOSIA in patients with history of significant liver disease

Fetal Risk: There are no adequate and well-controlled studies in pregnant women. Based on animal studies, ZEPOSIA may cause fetal harm. Women of childbearing potential should use effective contraception to avoid pregnancy during treatment and for 3 months after stopping ZEPOSIA

Increased Blood Pressure: Increase in systolic pressure was observed after about 3 months of treatment and persisted throughout treatment. Blood pressure should be monitored during treatment and managed appropriately. Certain foods that may contain very high amounts of tyramine could cause severe hypertension in patients taking ZEPOSIA. Patients should be advised to avoid foods containing a very large amount of tyramine while taking ZEPOSIA

Respiratory Effects: ZEPOSIA may cause a decline in pulmonary function. Spirometric evaluation of respiratory function should be performed during therapy, if clinically indicated

Macular edema: S1P modulators have been associated with an increased risk of macular edema. Patients with a history of uveitis or diabetes mellitus are at increased risk. Patients with a history of these conditions should have an ophthalmic evaluation of the fundus, including the macula, prior to treatment initiation and regular follow-up examinations. An ophthalmic evaluation is recommended in all patients at any time if there is a change in vision. Continued use of ZEPOSIA in patients with macular edema has not been evaluated; potential benefits and risks for the individual patient should be considered if deciding whether ZEPOSIA should be discontinued

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES): Rare cases of PRES have been reported in patients receiving a S1P receptor modulator. If a ZEPOSIA-treated patient develops unexpected neurological or psychiatric symptoms or any symptom/sign suggestive of an increase in intracranial pressure, a complete physical and neurological examination should be conducted. Symptoms of PRES are usually reversible but may evolve into ischemic stroke or cerebral hemorrhage. Delay in diagnosis and treatment may lead to permanent neurological sequelae. If PRES is suspected, treatment with ZEPOSIA should be discontinued

Unintended Additive Immunosuppressive Effects From Prior Immunosuppressive or Immune-Modulating Drugs: When switching from drugs with prolonged immune effects, the half-life and mode of action of these drugs must be considered to avoid unintended additive immunosuppressive effects while at the same time minimizing risk of disease reactivation. Initiating treatment with ZEPOSIA after treatment with alemtuzumab is not recommended

Severe Increase in Disability After Stopping ZEPOSIA: Severe exacerbation of disease, including disease rebound, has been rarely reported after discontinuation of a S1P receptor modulator. The possibility of severe exacerbation of disease should be considered after stopping ZEPOSIA treatment so patients should be monitored upon discontinuation

Immune System Effects After Stopping ZEPOSIA: After discontinuing ZEPOSIA, the median time for lymphocyte counts to return to the normal range was 30 days with approximately 90% of patients in the normal range within 3 months. Use of immunosuppressants within this period may lead to an additive effect on the immune system, therefore caution should be applied when initiating other drugs 4 weeks after the last dose of ZEPOSIA

Most Common Adverse Reactions that occurred in the MS clinical trials of ZEPOSIA-treated patients (≥ 4%): upper respiratory infection, hepatic transaminase elevation, orthostatic hypotension, urinary tract infection, back pain, and hypertension

In the UC clinical trials, the most common adverse reactions that occurred in ≥4% of ZEPOSIA-treated patients and greater than in patients who received placebo were upper respiratory infection, liver test increased, and headache

For additional safety information, please see the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide .

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, whether results of future post-marketing studies will be consistent with the results to date and whether Zeposia for such indications described in this release will be commercially successful and that continued approval of such product for such indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in additional confirmatory trials. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

