Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

- June 17th, 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($0.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable September 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2021.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

