– ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 . Michael Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, Robert A. Michael executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, commercial operations, will present virtually at 11:00 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

