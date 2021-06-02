Biotech

AbbVie to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

- June 2nd, 2021

– ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 . Michael Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, Robert A. Michael executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, commercial operations, will present virtually at 8:40 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie
AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

