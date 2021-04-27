Rio Tinto Executive team changes
Barbara Levi, Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs, has accepted the position of Group General Counsel at UBS and will leave Rio Tinto by the end of October 2021. A thorough search has commenced to identify a suitable successor. Jakob Stausholm, Chief Executive said “Barbara has made a significant contribution during her time with Rio Tinto and we will be saddened to see her leave. We offer her our very best …
Barbara Levi, Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs, has accepted the position of Group General Counsel at UBS and will leave Rio Tinto by the end of October 2021. A thorough search has commenced to identify a suitable successor.
Jakob Stausholm, Chief Executive said “Barbara has made a significant contribution during her time with Rio Tinto and we will be saddened to see her leave. We offer her our very best wishes for the future.”
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005978/en/
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations, UK
Illtud Harri
M +44 7920 503 600
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations, Americas
Matthew Klar
T +1 514 608 4429
Investor Relations, UK
Menno Sanderse
M: +44 7825 195 178
D avid Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Clare Peever
M +44 7788 967 877
Media Relations, Australia
Jonathan Rose
M +61 447 028 913
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412
Investor Relations, Australia
Natalie Worley
M +61 409 210 462
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
Category: General
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia