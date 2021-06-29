Australia

Rio Tinto declares force majeure at Richards Bay Minerals

- June 29th, 2021

Rio Tinto has declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa due to an escalation in the security situation at the operations. This has led to the decision to cease operations until the safety and security position improves. Rio Tinto chief executive Minerals, Sinead Kaufman, said: “The safety of our people is our top priority. We continue to offer our full support to the …

Rio Tinto has declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa due to an escalation in the security situation at the operations. This has led to the decision to cease operations until the safety and security position improves.

Rio Tinto chief executive Minerals, Sinead Kaufman, said: “The safety of our people is our top priority.

We continue to offer our full support to the investigating authorities and I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of the regional and national governments and South African Police Service as we work together to ensure that we can safely resume operations.”

All mining and smelting operations at RBM have been halted until further notice. The Zulti South project has remained on full suspension since the security and community issues in 2019.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

