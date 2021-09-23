Australia

Lake Resources NL Partner Lilac Solutions Announces USD150m Raise

- September 22nd, 2021
Lake Resources CEO Stephen Promnitz

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) states that Lilac Solutions announces $150 Million Series B to scale lithium supply for the electric vehicle era.

Lilac’s release can be sourced on the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3385D113

This follows Lake’s recent announcement of partnering with Lilac Solutions for technology and funding to develop the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina (ASX 22 September 2021).

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Source:
Lake Resources NL

Contact:
Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
+61 2 9188 7864
steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
+61 (0) 431 271 538

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

