Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) has strengthened its Board, announcing today the appointment of experienced energy/natural resources lawyer, Sra. Amalia Saenz as a Non-Executive Director.

Based in Buenos Aires, Sra. Amalia’s appointment will assist Lake and its local team in Argentina in engaging with local stakeholders and preparing for the development of clean lithium production in Argentina.

Sra. Saenz is a partner at the law firm, Zang, Bergel & Viaes in Buenos Aires, where she leads the firm’s energy and natural resources practice.

A leading member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, Sra. Saenz has extensive experience in energy and resources, including merger and acquisition, financing, joint venture and operating agreements in Argentina. She has also worked in Central Asia and the United Kingdom, gaining experience in exploration and production development across international borders and cultures.

Lake’s Chairman, Stu Crow commented: “Amalia brings valuable in-country resources experience together with an added level of governance and diversity to the Board. She is a key addition to the Board as the Company expands and to assist in enhancing our engagement with key stakeholders in Argentina.

“Amalia will provide a valuable breadth of legal and commercial experience in development and operations of energy and resource companies in Argentina.”

The new Non-Executive Director further enhances the independence and diversity of Lake’s Board, strengthening the Company’s corporate governance as it expands into a leading ASX-listed producer of battery-quality lithium.

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

