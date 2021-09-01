Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, today announces that it is transforming it’s DROPSHOP franchise from a digital activation to a physical experience in the middle of New York’s Times Square. Kicking off September 7th and 8th, Afterpay will create a two-day immersive, “in-real-life”, drop experience that integrates Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology – allowing consumers to try-on items and experience virtual worlds.

Afterpay has teamed up with Crocs and JD Sports to release two limited-edition drops, each made in collaboration with exciting creators.

Crocs and social media star Bretman “Da Baddest” Rock will reveal an exclusive collection of Jibbitz™ charms, available in limited pre-release quantities at the Times Square DROPSHOP experience. The Crocs x Bretman Rock five-pack of Jibbitz™ charms are inspired by a love of crystals, stars and reflective materials. Fans can use Snapchat to virtually try on the Jibbitz™ charms on a pair of Black Classic Crocs as early as September 1st , via a new Afterpay Snapchat Lens.

JD Sports commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Glassface ( Josh Goldenberg ) to create a rare digital art non-fungible token (NFT) that will be available to the public for the first time. Entitled “Enter New Worlds,” the piece pushes you to gain access to new perspectives and reach unimaginable heights. With only 50 NFTs created, this is a true limited edition piece made by a game changing artist.

Wayfinder 3D Bondi Mint Mapping

Starting September 1st , Afterpay and Snap will take iconic New York objects and illuminate them in Bondi Mint which will be scattered around key locations in Manhattan — a taxi, a fire hydrant and a food truck. Each object will have a Snapcode that will unlock an immersive AR 3D map in Snapchat that reveals the DROPSHOP location, along with several other exclusive points of interest for the NYFW program that Afterpay is hosting for consumers.

When customers step inside The DROPSHOP, they’ll be in a fully immersive experience that transports them into the drop world. From within, customers can activate the Snapchat AR try-on-experiences, and tap to buy directly from their mobile phone. Quantities are limited and available for sale until items sell out.

Nick Molnar , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay said, “We’re thrilled to expand our New York Fashion Week footprint to shoppers in Times Square. This DROPSHOP experience is just another way we are bringing the excitement of New York Fashion Week, and all of its creativity, to consumers with this amazing IRL immersive experience.”

“Fashion and apparel have always been at the forefront of immersive AR commerce, and Afterpay’s DROPSHOP is helping propel the industry forward,” said Nina Mishkin , Director of Creative Strategy, Snap Inc . “Together at this year’s New York Fashion Week, Afterpay, Crocs, JD, and Snap are truly leveraging augmented reality to create innovative brand experiences, that ultimately take the traditional experiential to the next level.”

“When I bought my first pair of Crocs, I never thought I’d have my own Crocs collaboration. Now here I am launching my Bretman Rock X Jibbitz charms at DROPSHOP in New York City . It’s a dream,” said Crocs ambassador and collaborator Bretman Rock . “These Jibbitz charms represent me, my style and my loves – turtles, pearls and all things shiny – and they go with anything. I can’t wait to see everyone rocking da baddest Bretman Rock X Crocs on their feet!”

For information on Afterpay’s events, visit https://www.afterpay.com/en-US/nyfw

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time – helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest or extended debt 1 . As of June 30, 2021 , Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world’s favorite retailers and nearly 20 million customers in North America alone 2 .

Afterpay is currently available in Australia , Canada , New Zealand , the United States and the United Kingdom , France , Italy and Spain , where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms. 2 Results announced in FY21

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-sports-and-crocs-offer-exclusive-drops-at-afterpay-times-square-experience-301367156.html

SOURCE Afterpay