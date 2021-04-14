Australia

Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

- April 14th, 2021

 Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ( Company ) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform (ASX):

  • Corporate Presentation – Sal de Vida Development Plan
  • Sal de Vida development Plan
  • Sal de Vida Resource & Reserve Update
  • March 2021 Quarterly Results Conference Call
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form
  • 2020 Annual Report
  • 2020 Sustainability Report
  • 2020 Corporate Governance Statement
  • Appendix 4G

The announcement can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

