Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ( Company ) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform (ASX):

Corporate Presentation – Sal de Vida Development Plan

Sal de Vida development Plan

development Plan Sal de Vida Resource & Reserve Update

March 2021 Quarterly Results Conference Call

Quarterly Results Conference Call Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form

2020 Annual Report

2020 Sustainability Report

2020 Corporate Governance Statement

Appendix 4G

The announcement can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/14/c5047.html