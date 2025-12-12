MinRes’ Onslow Iron Port Operations Now Fully Powered by Natural Gas
The company said that this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and align with its ongoing investment in greener technologies.
Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC:MALRF) (MinRes) announced on Tuesday (December 9) that port operations at the Port of Ashburton at its Onslow iron project are now running entirely on natural gas.
“We consider clean energy critical to the sustainability of our industry and the communities where we operate,” opened MinRes General Manager Operations and Development Rowan Hill.
“We’re continually exploring ways to reduce emissions across our operations and by connecting the port to the gas lateral, we’re reducing our diesel consumption and taking another positive step towards more cost-effective and cleaner operations.”
Included in the site is a 14-megawatt gas-fired power station now connected to the Wheatstone Ashburton West Gas Pipeline, allowing the complete transition from diesel to natural gas.
The company added that the adoption of gas-powered infrastructure will reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly while streamlining operations by eliminating extensive diesel logistics and handling.
“(It will also support) both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”
Around 150 kilometres from the Ken’s Bore mine site, the port is a crucial supply-chain link, loading iron ore onto 20,000-tonne transhippers for offshore bulk transfer.
It also advances MinRes’ energy-efficiency efforts at Onslow iron, with the capacity to displace roughly 60 million litres of diesel a year at the port.
Onslow is Australia's first dust-free project and among the largest iron ore projects.
The site delivered its first ore ahead of schedule last May 2026 and ramped up production to a nameplate capacity of 35 million tonnes per year in August 2025.
In October, MinRes, through its subsidiary CSI Mining Services, entered a joint venture with Robe River Services to place traditional owners of the Onslow iron project at the centre of sustainable economic participation.
The company said in its October statement that they remain focused on safely operating Onslow iron at nameplate capacity going forward.
