First Presentation of OS Data From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 Trial at ASCO GI 2022 KEYNOTE-394 Is One of Seven Clinical Trials in Merck’s Global Development Program in HCC Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the final results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus best supportive care in patients in Asia with advanced ...

