Recommendation Based on Significant Disease-Free Survival Benefit Demonstrated With KEYTRUDA Versus Placebo in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 Trial Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the ...

MRK