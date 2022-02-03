Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results Reflect Continued Strong Business Momentum and Operational Strength Fourth-Quarter 2021 Worldwide Sales From Continuing Operations Were $13.5 Billion, an Increase of 24% From Fourth-Quarter 2020; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 23%; Includes $952 Million of Molnupiravir Sales Fourth-Quarter 2021 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations was $1.51; Fourth-Quarter ...

MRK