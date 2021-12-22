Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that the United Kingdom Government will purchase an additional 1.75 million patient courses of molnupiravir an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine. In the U.K., LAGEVRIO ® is the planned trademark for molnupiravir; the trademark for molnupiravir in other countries has not been approved. With this ...

MRK