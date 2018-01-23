Rubicon Minerals Provides Details on its 2018 Exploration Program at the Phoenix Gold Project

Rubicon Minerals (TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) provides details on its 2018 Exploration Program at the Phoenix Gold Project (the “Project”).

Following a successful 2017 Exploration Program consisting of 28,500 metres (“m”) of oriented drilling and 10,000 m of historical core relogging, the Company is continuing to advance the Project with additional drilling, test mining and bulk sample processing activities in 2018.

Rubicon President and Chief Executive Officer, George Ogilvie, P. Eng., commented:

“We will continue to gather important observations and data from test mining and drilling activities this year. More importantly, we will be providing a new preliminary structural interpretation and geological model for the F2 Gold Deposit, and deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which remains on schedule for the second half of 2018.”

