Primary Gold Receives Final Approval to Start Mining at Coolgardie

Primary Gold Ltd. (ASX:PGO) announced that it has received the final outstanding regulatory approval needed to start mining at its Western Australia-based Coolgardie project.

As quoted in the press release:

With the Mining Proposal and accompanying Mine Closure Plan approval in place, the Company now has all the required statutory approvals – covering environment, water, wate management and safety – to begin mining at Coolgardie.

Garry Mills, managing director at Primary Gold, commented:

Having received full approvals to commence mining at our Coolgardie operations, we can now move on to next steps of setting up site for mining. A firm schedule can now be put in place for mining of first ore and hence timing of processing ore parcels to be scheduled for toll treating. With mining commencing and exploration targeted for the Coolgardie leases, 2018 marks the beginning of an important new phase of growth and activity for Primary Gold. We are very much looking forward to what the coming year could bring.

