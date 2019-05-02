Osisko Metals Releases Pine Point Drill Results

Osisko Metals has released additional assay results from 100 drill holes completed in the North Zone of its Pine Point lead-zinc project.









Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF) has released additional assay results from 100 drill holes completed in the North Zone of its Pine Point lead-zinc project.

As highlighted in the press release, notable drill holes include X65-19-PP-025 that intersected 18.25 percent zinc and 1.31 percent lead over 32.24 metres, and hole X65-19-PP-062 that intersected 9.62 percent zinc and 1.15 percent lead over 14.48 metres.

As stated in the press release:

A significant mineralized intersection was also cut in hole X65-19-PP-010 that encountered 2.41 percent zinc and lead over 1.00 meter at a stratigraphic interval 93 metres below mineralization in the X65 Tabular deposit. This intercept confirms the potential of this lower horizon (in the Pine Point Formation below X-65) since this deeper stratigraphy hosts the historical X-15 deposit (past production 17.5 million tonnes at 8.2 percent zinc and lead) that is located 22 kilometers to the northeast.

Jeff Hussey, Osisko Metals President & CEO, commented:

“The exploration potential at Pine Point is enormous and the deeper intercept in X65-19-PP-10 reaffirms this potential. Cominco Ltd. largely focused their drilling on the upper third of the stratigraphic units which host mineralization at Pine Point. Some of the larger deposits, such as X-15 and N-204, are found in these lower units which remain poorly tested along the 65km of strike length. We are encouraged by this drilling and strongly believe that new discoveries can be made at Pine Point.”

