Northern Minerals Provides Update on Browns Range Pilot Plant Project

Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ATU) provided a progress update on the Browns range pilot plant project, which is currently under construction in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Highlights are as follows:

• Operational Readiness in progress, commissioning workshop held in Perth • Tony Hadley appointed GM Operations. • Third and final main shipment of equipment and plant components has been delivered to Browns Range. • Installation of Pilot Plant on track for completion by 30 June 2018 • SPP underway, positive response, marketing by Oz Financial

