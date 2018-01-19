Rare Earth Investing

Northern Minerals Provides Update on Browns Range Pilot Plant Project

• January 19, 2018
Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ATU) provided a progress update on the Browns range pilot plant project, which is currently under construction in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Highlights are as follows:

• Operational Readiness in progress, commissioning workshop held in Perth • Tony Hadley appointed GM Operations.

• Third and final main shipment of equipment and plant components has been delivered to Browns Range.

• Installation of Pilot Plant on track for completion by 30 June 2018

• SPP underway, positive response, marketing by Oz Financial

Click here to read the full Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ATU) press release.

