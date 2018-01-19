Northern Minerals Provides Update on Browns Range Pilot Plant Project
Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ATU) provided a progress update on the Browns range pilot plant project, which is currently under construction in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.
Highlights are as follows:
• Operational Readiness in progress, commissioning workshop held in Perth • Tony Hadley appointed GM Operations.
• Third and final main shipment of equipment and plant components has been delivered to Browns Range.
• Installation of Pilot Plant on track for completion by 30 June 2018
• SPP underway, positive response, marketing by Oz Financial
