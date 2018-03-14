Rare Earth Investing

Northern Minerals Provides Brown Range Project Update

• March 14, 2018
Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU) has provided a progress update on the Browns Range pilot plant project, under construction in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Highlights are as follows:

• Steady progress continues on the Pilot Plant installation, on track for completion by 30 June 2018;

• Commissioning planning targeting crushing circuit for early commissioning;

• Bonus Issue to go to Shareholders for approval.

As quoted in the press release:

As a result of the successful Share Purchase Plan (SPP), the Company will accelerate its plans to fast-track the project enhancement initiatives at Browns Range (as announced on 27 December 2017), including downstream processing options and an increase in exploration, aimed at extending the potential mine life of the full-scale project from 11 years to >20 years.

Primero Group has improved progress on installation of structural steel, process plant modules and mechanical equipment. With E-houses and key cable trays now complete, installation of main cable runs has commenced. Piping installation works in the beneficiation plant is progressing. Completion is on track for 30 June 2018.

Final alignment of conveyor idlers has commenced in preparation for belt installation. Commissioning planning continues to advance, targeting the crushing circuit for early commissioning.

Click here to read the full Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU) press release.

