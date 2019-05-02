Mineral Resources Announces FY2019 EBITDA Guidance

Mineral Resources has announced its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation guidance for the 2019 financial year.









Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRY) has announced its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) guidance for the 2019 financial year.

According to a press release from the company, MinRes’ EBITDA at a consolidated group level is expected to be between $360 million and $390 million. The company stated that these numbers were predicated on assumptions including pricing for lithium — spodumene concentrate in particular — and iron ore.

