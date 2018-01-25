Maple Gold Provides Status on Expected Timing for Updated Resource Estimate

Maple Gold Mines (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (Frankfurt: M3G) is pleased to provide an update on timing for the next resource estimate update. The Company’s last NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (2.8M Oz @ 1.05 g/t Au – using a 0.5 g/t cut-off grade) was filed on April 11, 2017 (Micon 2017).

The Company’s technical team has modified and updated internal models in advance of the current drill campaign and has now engaged Micon International to prepare a formal resource estimate update.

Maple Gold’s President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated:

“We look forward to establishing an up-to-date resource base in early 2018 and then building on this throughout the year with our 25,000+ metre drilling campaign. This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders as we head into 2018 with a strong set of catalysts and value drivers ahead of us.”

