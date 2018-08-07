Lucapa Recovers More Special and Colored Diamonds

Lucapa’s flagship asset is the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, which is a producer of large and premium-value alluvial diamonds.











Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) and the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho have released an update on diamond recoveries from the ongoing bulk sampling program at the Mothae diamond mine in Lesotho.

Lucapa’s flagship asset is the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola, which is a producer of large and premium-value alluvial diamonds. Lulo has produced 11, 100 or more carat diamonds to date.

The latest special recoveries include a 28-carat stone from the North zone of the Mothae kimberlite pipe. This follows the recovery of other specials including an 89-carat yellow from the South-East zone, a 25-carat yellow from the Neck zone and a 12-carat white from the North zone. Significantly, recent recoveries from the North zone also include two light pink diamonds. These recoveries, together with the recovery of a 3-carat pink diamond in the historic bulk sampling conducted in 2008-2012, are proof that Mothae also hosts pink diamonds. The ongoing bulk sampling program is designed to expand the published one million carat JORC resource by testing areas of the Mothae kimberlite pipe which are not included in the resource or which require further sampling to enhance the resource.

