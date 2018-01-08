Lucapa Diamond Recovers More Large Diamonds at Lulo

Lucapa Diamond Company Ltd. (ASX:LOM) announced the recovery of further large diamonds at the Angola-based Lulo diamond project. Lucapa’s partners on the project are Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petales.

As quoted in the press release:

The latest recoveries include diamonds weighing 103 carats and 83 carats, both of which were recovered from Mining Block 8. The 103 carat light brown diamond and 83 carat Type IIa diamond continue to evidence the special nature and potential of the Lulo resource. The 103 carat diamond is the 9th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo, the largest being the Angolan record 404 carat 4th February Stone which sold for US$16 million in 2016. The latest large stone recoveries follow the recovery in November 2017 of two exceptional Type IIa D-colour gems weighing 129 carats and 78 carats (See ASX announcement 13 November 2017).

