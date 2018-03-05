Vanadium Investing

Largo Resources Announces Plans to Sell and Produce Vanadium

• March 5, 2018
Largo Resources has announced its plans to qualify, sell and produce vanadium pentoxide powder via Glencore International AG (LON:GLEN). Production will begin in Q1 of 2018 and the company is already being qualified by major chemical and catalyst producers around the world.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer for Largo, was quoted as saying:

“Adding V2O5 powder production capability allows Largo to service another lucrative market segment in addition to the ferro-vanadium, vanadium master alloys and vanadium chemical (flake) sectors already being served. The inherent high purity of our vanadium enables Largo to effectively expand its production capabilities to include V2O5 powder”.

