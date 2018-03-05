Largo Resources Announces Plans to Sell and Produce Vanadium

Largo Resources has announced its plans to qualify, sell and produce vanadium pentoxide powder via Glencore International AG (LON:GLEN). Production will begin in Q1 of 2018 and the company is already being qualified by major chemical and catalyst producers around the world.

Mark Smith , President and Chief Executive Officer for Largo, was quoted as saying:

“Adding V2O5 powder production capability allows Largo to service another lucrative market segment in addition to the ferro-vanadium, vanadium master alloys and vanadium chemical (flake) sectors already being served. The inherent high purity of our vanadium enables Largo to effectively expand its production capabilities to include V2O5 powder”.

