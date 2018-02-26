Jaguar Mining Reports Exploration Success at Turmalina and Pilar; Drilling Continues To Intersect Significant Mineralization, Confirms Extensions Of Principal Orebodies

Jaguar Mining (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (TSX: JAG) today announced growth exploration drill results from 14 underground holes at Turmalina Gold Mine (“Turmalina”) and three infill drill holes at Pilar Gold Mine (“Pilar”) in Minas Gerais, Brazil. At Turmalina, drilling targeted the down-plunge continuity of the principal Orebodies A and C (see press release November 28, 2017). Updated mineral resources and ore reserves for Pilar and mineral resources for Turmalina are planned to be published in March 2018.

Rodney Lamond, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Mining commented:

“The results released today are significant and include additional high-grade intercepts from drilling focused on targeting down-plunge extensions to the high-grade Orebody A at depth, while also targeting extensions of Orebody C at shallower depths.

Turmalina results continue to confirm significant wide, high-grade gold mineralization within the primary orebodies providing us with increased confidence in the potential to add considerable mineral resources and upgrade to mineral reserves.”