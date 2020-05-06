Biotech

Humanigen Doses First COVID-19 Patient in Phase III Study

- May 6th, 2020

Humanigen announced that the first COVID-19 patient has been dosed in its previously announced Phase III study.

The goal of the study is to determine if lenzilumab, the company's proprietary anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, can be used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The goal of the study is to determine if lenzilumab, the company’s proprietary anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, can be used in the treatment of COVID-19.

As quoted in the press release:

  • First US randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, Phase III study with an anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody which, if successful, may lead to lenzilumab product approval for COVID-19
  • Targeting prevention of serious outcomes in adult, hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia

Dr. Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen, commented:

We are working with some of the top centers and clinicians in the US, alongside our contract research organization partner, CTI, to advance lenzilumab through Phase III with the intent to prevent serious and potentially fatal outcomes in high risk patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. We are encouraged by our experiences in the compassionate use patients treated with lenzilumab and look forward to working with stakeholders to share these data.

Click here to read the full Humanigen (OTCQB:HGEN) press release.

