Havilah Locks Down Exploration Target for Grants Basin

South Flank – covers the southern flank of the Grants Basin. The western limit is defined by RC drilling with drillholes GBRC003 & GBRC013 showing the continuation of the gently to moderately north dipping, thick, iron bearing sequence. The South Flank model is interpreted to extend 500 m to the east beyond existing drilling but the magnetite bearing iron sequence is likely to continue considerably beyond this, based on aeromagnetic interpretation. For this Exploration Target it has been modelled to a vertical depth of ~500 m below surface, but may be considerably deeper. Future wide-spaced RC drilling is planned on 1 km spaced lines to better define the South Flank model.