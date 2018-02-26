Gold Investing

Goldex Signs Joint Venture Agreement On Mali Gold Project

• February 26, 2018
Goldex Resources (TSX VENTURE: GDX; Frankfurt: WKN-A2AEDT, Ticker: G6T2) (“Goldex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint venture agreement (“JV”) to explore and develop a gold license area consisting of 143 square kilometers in Mali, Africa (the “Korokoro”).

Signatories to the JV are Geo-Sys-Tech S.A.R.L. (“GEO”) and RexMetal S.A.R.L. (“REX”). GEO has the right to acquire a 90% interest in the license for 750,000 Euro of which 350,000 Euro’s has been paid. GEO has established an exploration program over the Korokoro license area and has obtained a small-scale mining license under which it can produce up to 15 kilograms of gold per month.

Click here to read the full text release.

