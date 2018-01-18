Gold Investing

Golden Queen Announces December Operational Results and Positive Reconciliation of Ore Tonnage and Grade in the East Pit

« What Will the New Fed Cha…
• January 18, 2018
Add Comment

Golden Queen Mining (TSX:GQM | OTCQX:GQMNF) (“Golden Queen” or “the Company”) today announces its operating results for December 2017, including total gold production of  2,939 ounces and revenue of US$4.1 m from its Soledad Mountain gold-silver mine (the “Mine”) located south of Mojave, California.

All amounts herein are in US dollars and reflect 100% of the operating results of Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (“GQM LLC”), the Company’s 50%-owned subsidiary that holds the Mine, unless otherwise stated.

 Golden Queen advised in its third quarter Form 10-Q that management was accelerating the East Pit development to seek to access higher-grade ore tons as soon as possible to compensate for the shortfall in the ore supplied and the lower than expected gold ore grades from the North-West and Main (Phase 1) Pits.
Click here to read the full text release.
gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.


Give me my free report!

Get the Latest Gold Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.


Give me my free report!
Return to the Gold Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply