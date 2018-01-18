Golden Queen Announces December Operational Results and Positive Reconciliation of Ore Tonnage and Grade in the East Pit
Golden Queen Mining (TSX:GQM | OTCQX:GQMNF) (“Golden Queen” or “the Company”) today announces its operating results for December 2017, including total gold production of 2,939 ounces and revenue of US$4.1 m from its Soledad Mountain gold-silver mine (the “Mine”) located south of Mojave, California.
All amounts herein are in US dollars and reflect 100% of the operating results of Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (“GQM LLC”), the Company’s 50%-owned subsidiary that holds the Mine, unless otherwise stated.
Golden Queen advised in its third quarter Form 10-Q that management was accelerating the East Pit development to seek to access higher-grade ore tons as soon as possible to compensate for the shortfall in the ore supplied and the lower than expected gold ore grades from the North-West and Main (Phase 1) Pits.