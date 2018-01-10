Cobalt Investing

First Cobalt Announces Positive Drill Results from Woods Extension

January 10, 2018
First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC) announced positive drill results from two holes intersecting cobalt mineralization on two separate veins in the Woods extension area of the Cobalt Camp, Ontario.

One intersection occurs along strike of the Watson vein and the other is likely a new vein between the Woods and Watson veins. These intercepts, in conjunction with previous results from this area, suggest a broad deformation zone of mineralization may exist between the Woods and Watson veins.

Highlights are as follows:

  • 0.57% Co and 1.40% Ni over 0.40m in hole KF-WV-0003 on a new vein between the Woods and Watson veins
  • 0.34% Co over 0.40m in hole KF-WV-0007 in the Woods Extension Area representing a possible extension of the Watson vein system
  • Several carbonate veins have now been intersected in the Woods Extension area to the north of the Keeley-Frontier mine, suggesting a broad deformation zone of mineralization may exist rather than discrete individual veins

Trent Mell, president and CEO, commented:

Drill results from Woods Extension continue to prove exciting during these early days of our Cobalt Camp drilling. All drill holes in this area have hit meaningful values of cobalt or other metals and the mineralization is open along strike northward. It is noteworthy that cobalt mineralization has been intersected to the north and south of the historic Keeley and Frontier mines, where the focus was silver mineralization.

Click here to read the full First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC) press release.

